Kyle Wilson Speaks

In an emotional interview with ZNS News on Tuesday, President of the Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU), Kyle Wilson gave details of multiple visits to his home by police officers.

Wilson said, “I checked my phone and it was my parents and my brother reaching out to me saying that there were policemen at the home, again, for like the third time in about four days. This time they came with a warrant to search the property for dangerous drugs and stolen items and ammunitions and such.”

According to Wilson his biggest concern is his parents. “I’m not afraid but please leave my parents alone and leave my dwelling place alone, you’re going too far, enough is enough. I’m not afraid to speak but you mess with my family and it hurts when you do that, okay. Everybody knows my character. I’m not afraid. I had to call this morning to the Pastor for prayers for my family because they’re hurting and they’re scared. But I’m not afraid to speak, I’m not and all I’m doing is voicing my opinion and all I’m doing is saying what the members ask me.”

The union president is of the opinion that these multiple police visits to his home are part of intimidation campaign because of his views on the rumoured changes the government intends for Bahamas Power and Light. “The more you do this to me, the more emboldened I’m going to get, okay, but please leave my family alone.”