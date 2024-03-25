Haitian Repatriations Could Continue By Boat

Hundreds of illegal Haitian migrants captured over the weekend may be repatriated to their home country by sea as the continued unrest there has cause airports to close.

Minister of National Security, the Hon. Wayne Munroe spoke with reporters about the repatriation method. He said, “as the current security circumstance exists, although the US has sent troops to secure the airport to evacuate their citizens, there’s no indication of how long that will be. If sea is the only option then we will have a look at further repatriations by sea if necessary.”