Government Officials Commemorate Treaty On Greenpeace Ship Visit

Phohto: Samantha Black

Hon. Vaughn P. Miller, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources, along with Permanent Secretary David Davis were welcomed on board the Greenpeace Ship ‘The Arctic Sunrise’, on April 29th, 2024. While there, they were given an interactive and informative tour of the vessel. Seventy five (75) Students from four public schools (Adelaide Primary School, T. A. Thompson Jr. High School and Anatol Rogers High School), along with their chaperones, were invited to have a personal educational experience on the boat. In Celebration of The annual High Seas Treaty, campaigners from Mexico and the United Kingdom decided to meet with Bahamian Stakeholders and NGO’s to discuss the treaty. Last year the United Nations ratified this treaty and the Bahamas has been Signatory since 2012. The students expressed that they had the experience of a lifetime and were grateful for the invitation. For more than 50 years, Greenpeace has been sailing the world’s oceans protecting our planet and fighting for environmental justice. The ship has been all over the planet, including the Congo, the Amazon and the Antarctic. The Minister of the Environment was pleased to welcome the ship to our shores. Also present for the meeting was Keino Cambridge, MENR, Research Consultant, Causarina McKinney, Executive Director, BREEF Bahamas, Rasheema Ingraham, Executive Director, Waterkeepers Bahamas and Craig Powell, Friends of the Ocean.

Source: Ministry of the Environment & Natural Resources