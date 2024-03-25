Gilda Street Homicide Update

Commissioner of Police, Clayton Fernander gave an update on investigations into a double shooting on Gilda Street that resulted in the death of a 42 year old man over the weekend.

Fernander told reporters, “we know that one person has since died as a result of the shooting. He died hours later in hospital, that matter is actively being investigated. The vehicle used in that matter was recovered moments later in the Nassau Village area. At this time CSI are doing some processing with that vehicle. Hopefully we will be able to get something from there that could assist the investigation. We are appealing to members of the public with any information to please come forth. The second victim is in serious condition but stable at this time from the last report I received.”

The murder count in the country now stands at 34.