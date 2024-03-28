GBPA Relaunches ‘My GB Customer Service Training’

The Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) held a customer service training session for front line workers.

GBPA Chief Investment Officer, Derek Newbold spoke with ZNS News on the sidelines of the event. He said, “given the level of the investment that are currently taking place in Freeport its extremely important for us to reiterate the importance of good customer service and how it can impact the visitor experience or prospective investor experience either negatively or positively. We wanted to start in house first because we felt it was important for us to practice what we preach and so we’re training all of our employees putting them through this training session first and then we’ll extend the program to the broader business community, all of our licensees and government agencies operating within the city of Freeport.”

Coordinator of program, which is being provided free of charge, is Dedre Lundy-Rose. “Many times we tell them what to do but we don’t give them the tools. So this is a part of us providing the tools, the information and allowing them to develop the skills that they need in order to become excellent customer service representatives. Our desire is to try to get all of the businesses so it depends on how many persons are able to register the businesses. Like I said, we’re going to have two different sessions, we’re going to train the managers as well as the front line staff.”