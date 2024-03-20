GBPA Opens New Satellite Office In Nassau

The Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) has opened a new office in New Providence. According to GBPA Chief Investment Officer, Derek Newbold the move is in an effort to make sure that Bahamians and residents are apprised of what is happening in Freeport to position themselves to be a part of the Grand Bahama economy.

Newbold said, “we felt that it was time established an investments promotions office here in New Providence to educate the business community on the investment opportunities that exist in Freeport. We will be facilitating one on one meetings and consultations regarding investment opportunities. How to establish a business in Freeport and how individuals can take advantage of the unbelievable land offerings available in Freeport for commercial and residential development.”

The Chief Investment Officer added that the New Providence move will help to build critical mass. “It is also going to introduce Bahamians, in general, to more investment opportunities so that they can become critical stakeholders in this economy. The key advantage and benefit that businesses, local businesses, will be able to take advantage of is being able to operate their business with a customs bond and that customs bond will allow them to take advantage of total import duty exemption on capital equipment and supplies related to the operation of their business.”

The New Providence office of the Grand Bahama Port Authority is located in the One West Plaza on Windsor Road.