Gabrielle, Daughter of Willlie Mae Pratt, Continues Legacy of Inspiring Women & Youth

C. Gabrielle Pratt, daughter of revolutionary educator Willie Mae Pratt, has spent decades mentoring youth based on Biblical principles through various ministries such as Sunday School, Summer Camp, Vacation Bible School, and singing at her local assembly in Nassau, Bahamas. She is an active member of East Street Gospel Chapel and has been so for over four decades.

“Through the years, I have seen too many young people get into trouble because of bad choices and lack of proper guidance,” Pratt said.

“Positive activities had a profound impact on my life during my formative years.”

With this in her heart, Pratt uses writing and public speaking to help young people with time, treasure (including money), and talent. Her ministry has grown to motivate women to become the best version of themselves. It’s a work that was near and dear to her mother’s heart. The Willie Mae Pratt Center for Girls houses young girls deemed delinquent, providing them with professional assistance to help them overcome personal and social issues. The Center aims to turn the young girls’ lives around from one destined for crime, teen pregnancy and other ills, converting them into productive women in society.

With a Master’s Degree in Adult Education and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology, Pratt leans on her experience to help others bloom and grow into a version of themselves that they can be proud of.

She retired from the Royal Bahamas Police Force as a chief superintendent after thirty-one years of service. At one point in her career, she was the Commandant of the Police Training College in Oakes Field.

She is also an author of several books: I Can Help; Smart Value –The Packers Story about money management; Making Money Count: How to Save, Spend and Secure What You Have; and I’m Really One of a Kind, an activity colouring book based on Psalm 139: 7-18.

Most recently, Pratt released a book along with six other Bahamian women called Golden Key: An Anthology Featuring The Power & Wisdom of Bahamian Women. It was released on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2024. It hit the Amazon bestseller list in two categories: Leadership and Personal Testimonies – in the United States and Canada.

Aisha “Wonderfull” Jackson, alongside Ava L.L. Williams, C. Gabrielle Pratt, Indira Godet, Kimberlene Roberts, Michaella Forbes, and Dr. Shamel Rolle-Sands, has woven together narratives that not only reflect their personal journeys, but also act as a source of inspiration and empowerment for both Bahamian and international audiences. It is available as an ebook and can be found on Amazon.

In addition to authorship, Pratt recently released the song Never an Afterthought with the group Rejoice 242. This song was nominated in the Bahamas Gospel Music Awards traditional gospel category 2023.

Source: Felicity Darville