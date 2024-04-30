Bahamian High School Student Harvard Bound

Head Boy at LN Coakley High School in Moss Town, Exuma, Pablo Smith has been accepted to Harvard University after achieving and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) score of 1520 out of a possible 1600.

Smith recently spoke to ZNS News about his achievement. He said, “here on the Family Islands we do not have as much resources as those maybe in the capital with examinations like these. So for me, I had to search for online resources. I had to put a lot of self study. I had a mathematics tutor that was online and I really worked hard for it. And just knowing that I was able to accomplish that, accomplish this goal that I set out for made me really proud and it made me realize even though we may have some disadvantages if we really work hard for it we can accomplish it.”