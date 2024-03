The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Donald L. Saunders, Former Member of Parliament for Tall Pines

Police have reported a shooting incident in the Gambier area. The victim is has not yet been officially identified but is reported to be former Member of Parliament for Tall Pines Don Saunders.

Police reported the shooting incident around 9:47pm on Wednesday evening. More information will be provided as it becomes available.