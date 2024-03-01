FNM On Proposed Privatization Process Of BPL

Members of the Free National Movement (FNM) led by Leader of the Opposition, the Hon. Michael Pintard held a press conference on Sunday to voice their concerns on the process of the proposed privatization of Bahamas Power and Light (BPL).

Pintard told reporters, “what we’re saying, essentially, is that any future of BPL must be proceeding by a request for proposal that clearly outlines what the government is seeking to accomplish. If there’s a reconfiguration on the ownership Bahamians have to be given the opportunity to be the owners of their own utilities. If Bahamians decide that they want a strategic alliance with another company that is permissible, that’s not uncommon. When we were in the chair we were in discussions.”

The FNM leader questioned, “have they had a candid discussion with the companies that they are proposing to take over generation, transmission and distribution. And have their been a candid discussion on how the staff concerns would be addressed.”