FNM: IS THE ONE DAY ONLY CONVENTION BECAUSE THEY FEAR MINNIS?

The Free National Movement has recently revealed that June 1, 2024 is the date reserved for its one-day convention, when party delegates will decide who will lead, chair and maintain their party for the next two years.

Delegates travel from the Family Islands to vote, discuss amendments to the party’s constitution, listen to reports from various constituencies and of course fraternize with each other. They look forward to party conventions, as for some of them, this is the only way to really find out the details of the management of their beloved party.

From the outside looking in, I cannot understand why the powers that be in the FNM would choose to attempt to do all of the aforementioned in one day. Accomplishing all of this in one day, I believe, is virtually impossible and delegates, as far as I can see, are only gathering to vote. Even the economics of this one-day convention makes no sense. Why should Family Islanders pay to come to Nassau only for one day? Why are members paying registration for one day only?

I’ve toyed with the thought of this one-day shindig all weekend and it does not settle well with me. What is the reasoning and what is the plan? I’ve asked many of my FNM friends and none can give me a straight answer, so I’m going to go out on a limb and say they don’t know and that “secret” is kept with the leadership of the party.

As long as FNM leadership keeps the reason behind holding a convention for merely a day a secret, the more the masses will lean to their own understanding.

Don’t get me wrong, I am beyond happy that the FNM has called a convention as I am sick and tired of hearing the stories of former Prime Minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis and his cronies “trying to take over the FNM and gaining no traction, fooling themselves and wreaking havoc”.

If this is the case, then the convention should have been called long ago to shut down the alleged trouble makers who have gained no traction. Instead no convention was called and the party ended up in constant public rows, alleged attacks, court actions, public beatings and the oh-so-frequent disrespect.

I’ve thought about this alot. I believe the reason behind the one-day convention is either money issues or fear of Minnis. What other reason could there be? If there was an abundance of money to spend and no fear of losing then wouldn’t there be a longer convention?

Now the FNM party has more than enough millionaires in it to fund a 3 or 4 day convention, feeling no pain. Are these millionaires not spending their money anymore and if not, then why? Maybe they don’t like all the prevalent chaos within.

PINTARD VS. MINNIS – SHOW DOWN ON JUNE 1, 2024

There are lots of talks about Minnis only having a small faction of party members supporting him so there should be no fear of holding a convention and beating the pants off him and retiring him forever. But, while party officers have been engaged in House of Assembly battles and stationary in New Providence, Minnis has been traveling the Family Islands securing support, no matter how small it appears to be.

More recently, Minnis has secured the support of former FNM State Minister, Branville McCartney who was an upcoming powerhouse politician before falling out with then Prime Minister, Hubert Ingraham, and resigning from his Cabinet (here are my thoughts on that).

I am sure FNM leader, Michael Pintard, must be just a little unsettled by the reunion of Minnis and McCartney who, by the way, are cousins. Ever since that photo surfaced with Minnis on his so-called book tour in Long Island, my thoughts have been racing. I will advise the leadership of the FNM to keep that photo and study and memorize who appears in it and perhaps add one or two more persons.

I can’t help but notice Minnis’ confidence in all of this. No matter how many FNM members say he has no chance of winning leadership back, he continues to trod on in his quest. Now he is building a team, and not the usual loud mouths, either. Pintard has to remember Minnis was the man who took back leadership after Loretta Butler-Turner plucked it from his hands. I am watching this with eagle eyes.

Now what is McCartney’s motivation? Did his cousin just pick him up from his home and tell him to come along for a ride, or did they sit and do the “political math” and see how they can win back the party’s leadership. What, if anything, was McCartney offered? I said it a few weeks ago and I will say it again, if Minnis should slip and slide back in the office of the prime minister, McCartney will be his deputy.

One thing for sure, both Pintard and Minnis have their eyes set on becoming Prime Minister. Can any of them beat the Progressive Liberal Party, though? Time will tell.

Pintard is a lyricist of sorts in the House of Assembly. He is a “mouth murderer” who can argue his opponents into the ground, but is he doing a good job of telling the FNM’s story of successes. Both former prime ministers, Hubert Ingraham and Hubert Minnis achieved quite a bit while in governance, but has Pintard told the story? Has he started his campaign and has he attracted the masses to him based on his party’s records?

The FNM does a piss poor job when it comes to public relations and now is the time to quickly correct that. The party has a sterling example to follow if its team studies the PLP’s powerhouse public relations and digital machinery.

There is basically one month before the June 1st FNM convention. Party officers who intend to offer themselves again and newcomers who intend to run for office for the first time, are now in a frenzy planning to convince their political colleagues to vote for them. The party is divided into the Pintard and Minnis factions, however, Minnis has not officially announced that he intends to toss his hat in the ring for party leadership.

The writing has been on the wall for some time and those who have eyes have seen it. I am quite sure his intention is to come up against party leader, Pintard. I, like everyone else, counted Minnis out, however, after recent revelations made to me, I advise Pintard not to feel comfortable and go to sleep on this man and his team. Something is definitely afoot with Minnis and his full blown confidence. Well that’s how I see it, anyway.

