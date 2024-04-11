COI 2024 Convention Preview

The Coalition of Independents (COI) are set to hold a one day convention this weekend at the Courtyard Marriot on Nassau Street.

COI Leader, Lincoln Bain gave a preview of the event. He said, “the Coalition Of Independents is officially launching its party. We ran in the last general election as a group of independents candidates working together after which we decided that we would officially form a party and we would go for the entire nation, to take this nation and give it back to the Bahamian people. We have formulated our constitution which we are going to ratify at our convention and we are going to have elections for the leadership of this organization.”

Bain said that convention is set for Saturday, April 13th. The morning session begin at 9am and the evening session, which is open to the public begins at 6pm.