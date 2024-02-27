Environmental Health Services Security Officers Successfully Complete Training Course

Thirty-one security officers of the Department of Environmental Health Services successfully completed a 40-hour Security Officers Course at the Police Training College of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, and are pictured with their certificates, February 23, 2024 at the college. The Hon. Zane Lightbourne, State Minister for the Ministry of the Environment, ACP Dr. Hanna and the leadership team of the Police Training College were on hand for the event and offered congratulations to the graduates. The officers will return to their respective postings and put their new skills to work.

From: Bahamas Information Services