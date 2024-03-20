Eleuthera Tourism Stakeholders “Meet, Greet and Engage” at The Cove, Eleuthera

Robert “Sandy” Sands addresses Eleuthera Tourism Stakeholders representing properties throughout Eleuthera at BHTA’s “Meet, Greet and Engage” – Tourism Stakeholder Session at The Cove, Eleuthera

It was standing room only at The Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association’s (BHTA) “Eleuthera Tourism Stakeholders Session” where 25 senior executives, and hotel owners met to discuss “challenges, opportunities and goals for 2024”. The Eleuthera-centric meeting, held at The Cove, situated in Gregory Town, Eleuthera, brought together hospitality professionals and proprietors from South, Central, North Eleuthera and Harbour Island representing a vast array of properties: Jacks Bay Club, One Eleuthera Foundation, Pineapple Fields, French Leaves, The Cove, The Potlatch Club, Ocean Tally, Daddy Joe’s Hotel and Restaurant, The Rock House, Coral Sands, Pink Sands Resort, Valentines Resort and Marina, Romora Bay Resort and Marina, Eleven Bahama House, Runaway Hill Club to name a few.

Robert “Sandy” Sands, President of The Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association stated, “The conclave of tourism professionals who gathered to talk about common challenges, and potential solutions, was impressive. It was indeed telling, to have so many properties from the length and breadth of Eleuthera, in attendance. I was also wholly impressed and pleased to see how many Bahamian men and women held the helm of their respective tourism businesses, many of whom quite literally grew up in the tourism industry, starting at entry level positions in varying properties. It was equally gratifying to hear how they, coming from all echelons of industry to reach the top of their proverbial podium, were intent on supporting other young Bahamians, so they too could excel in the tourism industry.”

The cadre of professionals also included representatives from The Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board, all of whom were pleased to be given the opportunity to dialogue with key stakeholders such as Shevonn Cambridge, CEO of Bahamas Power & Light (BPL), and Melanie Roach, General Manager of The Bahamas Striping Group of Companies, regarding matters of critical importance to the tourism industry. Supply of consistent, cost effective, clean energy and the provision of other utilities, Water/Sewage and The Internet; Human Resources (availability of workforce/training), Airlift, Airport Improvements, Infrastructure, Safety and Security and Ease of Doing Business were all featured as “high ranking” matters of importance for the tourism industry in Eleuthera. The conversation between fellow hospitality executives and presenters was solution-oriented, collaborative, and productive, given the purpose of the meeting, which was to identify and strategically work alongside public and private sector partners, to resolve issues that had, could and were impacting the tourism sector. The Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association, as The Voice of The Tourism Industry in The Bahamas, continues to hear, hone and communicate the sentiments of its members, and its tourism partners, with an aim to work in concert with respective Government agencies, ministries, quasi-governmental and private sector partners, to achieve common aims that provide the best opportunity for the sustained success of our tourism economy.