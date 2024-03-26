DPM Fires Back At Opposition Leader’s Criticisms On GB

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper responded to criticism on Grand Bahama’s economy by the Leader of the Opposition and Member of Parliament for Marco City, the Hon. Michael Pintard.

Pintard spoke to the lack of movement on the sale of the Grand Lucayan Resort and the rebuilding of the Grand Bahama International Airport on a talk show last week. Cooper responded in a statement saying, “he (Pintard) is not a serious person and will clearly say anything he believes will lend him a shred of political relevance despite the historical context of these matters and his role in them.”

Cooper reminded Pintard that “it was his administration that bought the property in a terrible deal and then proceeded to sign an even worse deal to sell of the Bahamian asset.”

The tourism minister advised that Grand Lucayan Resort “remains open and has been maintained in good physical condition, employs over 150 Grand Bahamians and has occupancy levels and revenues significantly exceeding last year, let alone in any year under the stewardship of the cabinet in which he (Pintard) he sat.”

According to Cooper, Grand Bahama has experienced significant growth in airlift and is the fastest growing island for air arrivals in the country. He said the government has entered a public-private agreement for the development of the airport that was “transparently outlined in a detail last year.”

In conclusion the Deputy Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to Grand Bahama.