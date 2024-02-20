Dept. of Labour Joins Employers to Host 2nd ‘Labour on the Blocks’ in Centreville

The Department of Labour will partner with various employers to host a job fair in the Centreville community on Saturday, 24th February 2024. A press conference was held making the announcement at the Department on Tuesday, 20th February. Pictured L-r: Acting Assistant Director of Labour, Simone Thurston; Director of Labour, Howard Thompson; Minister of Agriculture & Marine Resources Hon. Jomo Campbell, and Public Employment Services Officers, Allison Mackey and Lemont Anderson. (BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna)

The Department of Labour will partner with various employers to host a second Job Fair in the Centreville community. The event is scheduled for Saturday, 24th February at Stephen Dillet Primary School on Wulff Road between the hours of 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Featured employers include Comfort Suites, Family Guardian, Mexicaba, AML Foods, and Lowes Wholesale Drug Agency.

The job fair will seek to fill over 300 vacancies.

A press conference making the announcement was held at the Department of Labour on Rosetta Street on Tuesday, 20th February. Minister of Agriculture & Marine Resources, the Hon. Jomo Campbell, who is also the representative for Centreville, was in attendance and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity.

Director of Labour, Howard Thompson, Jr., said the fair is a continuation of an initiative, relaunched in 2022.

“On May 7th, 2022, the Department of Labour relaunched its ‘Labour on the Blocks’ initiative in the Centreville community, the first of many communities to have successfully benefited from these employment opportunities,” said Mr. Thompson. He said that in recent years, the Department of Labour’s Public Employment Services Unit has assisted thousands of Bahamians with obtaining gainful employment through its job fairs and ‘Labour on the Blocks’ initiatives. This year, he said, the Department aims to expand these efforts into more local communities so that more Bahamians may have access to available job opportunities.

All job seekers are advised to pre-register using the QR code available on the job fair flyer posted on the Department of Labour’s social media pages which can be found on its Facebook page, @dolbahamas on Instagram and @bahamaslabour on Twitter. Members of the public are also advised to present themselves in professional attire and to bring the following documents: a Bahamian passport of Bahamian citizenship, an NIB Smart card, current Police Character Certificate, and references. Job seekers who are in need of professional attire can visit any of the Department of Labour’s locations for clothing assistance.

Acting Assistant Director of Labour, Simone Thurston, said that all persons are welcome to apply. She also said that persons can still present themselves with the required documents even if they are not able to pre-register online.