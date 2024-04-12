Decline In Armed Robberies

Commissioner of Police, Clayton Fernander appeared at a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday where he revealed a decline in reported armed robberies in the country.

Fernander told reporters that there have been 69 armed robberies reported year to date which is down from the 120 reported cases for the same time period in 2023. He said, “they trend that we have noted with that 69 matters, vehicles are being taken, either persons pulling up at their residence, they are parked on the beach and then you have some business establishments that were held up and robbed.”

The Commissioner also mentioned that small Japanese vehicles are being stolen and used in the commission of crime. “We’re talking about the Cubes, you’re talking about the March vehicle, the Note. They are vehicles that are being targeted and we also note a trend that all of the serious crime that are being committed and where vehicles are seen, every crime you will hear a Note, a Cube leaving the scene,” he said.

To address this issue, police plan to crackdown on the unregulated renting of small Japanese vehicles. Fernander said, “the persons renting the vehicle are changing the plate and go and commit crime. We have seen that, we have identified some matters like that and again we are saying to members of the public we’re to crackdown on that.”

Fernander also revealed that Police have confiscated 115 weapons and over 7,000 rounds of ammunition thus far for the year. He also said 118 people have been arrested in connection with illegal/unlicensed firearms.