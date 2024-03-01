Colina Donates $10K To Kidney Association

In honor of Kidney Awareness Month, Colina Insurance has donated $10,000 to the Bahamas Kidney Association (BKA) to assist with it’s medical subsistence program.

In accepting the donation, BKA President, Tamika Roberts said, “this year with your donation we are adding a third medication Alfacalcidol which helps to regulate calcium and phosphorus levels in the body thereby supporting bone health with CKD patients. We are encouraging all CKD patients to speak to your healthcare provider and ask them questions about your health so that you can get the best possible care on this journey.”

Colina team members have committed to wearing green each Friday in support of Kidney Awareness Month. Director of Corporate Communications at Colina, Maxine Seymour expressed the excitement of the company. “Colina is home to the BKA. And so their monthly meetings are held right here at our Collins Avenue location and we’re so happy to have them to partner with them. We’re looking forward to the walk, to wearing shirts each Friday during the month, to using our social media and other channels to bring awareness. And of course we’re happy to know that another supplement will be added based on our donation. This is what we do at Colina, we’re big on health and wellness. We want to see the population become healthier and we of course want to do our part.”