Clean Marine Group Debuts Innovative MARPOL Port Reception Facility in Grand Bahama

In a significant advance toward a sustainable maritime industry, Clean Marine Group (CMG) is delighted to advise that its unique MARPOL Port Reception Facility in Freeport, Grand Bahama in now open and running. CMG is the first operation of its kind in the region and markinga transformative moment in maritime waste management.

Occupying a four-acre site adjacent to the Grand Bahama Shipyard in Freeport Harbour, the facility will repurpose oily waste from vessels visiting The Bahamas. The waste will then be converted into Reprocessed Fuel Oil, which can be integrated into the local economy as a more sustainable alternative to virgin fossil fuels. Capable of processing up to 50,000 tons of oily waste from vessels annually, the reprocessed fuel can be resold and could significantly reduce the cost of importing fuel to the Islands.

The facility’s initial phase demonstrates top-tier waste management technologies, which Clear Marine created to work under the MARPOL convention, the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships. The multi-million-dollar facility will help to prevent the pollution of the marine environment by ships.

“We’re excited to present our forward-thinking MARPOL Port Reception Facility,” said Robert Speller, General Manager for Clean Marine Group. “Our state-of-the-art facility represents a significant investment by Clean Marine of over $20m into Freeport’s maritime infrastructure and underscores our steadfast commitment to marine conservation. By streamlining waste management for vessels, we are reinforcing The Bahamas’ standing as a global frontrunner in sustainable maritime operations.”

The Clean Marine Group has already established itself as a leader in maritime services by developing cutting-edge solutions tailored to meet the dynamic needs of the maritime industry. The company won the International Development Bank’s (IDB) Blue Tech Challenge in 2019 for innovation in the Blue Economy. This led to the IDB providing finance to CMG combined with an equity and loan investment from the Mirova Sustainable Ocean Fund and local investors. Clean Marine’s Environmental Impact Assessment has been approved by both the Grand Bahama Port Authority and The Bahamas Government’s Department of Environment, Planning, and Protection.

Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey noted, “Sustainability is at the very forefront of the Government’s agenda. Reaffirming The Bahamas’ role as a signatory to the MARPOL Treaty and its recent commitment under the Green Shipping Challenge is of paramount importance and promotes Freeport to compete on a Global Scale as modern shipping transforms its energy efficiency. This projectalso aligns with the government’s Innovate242 initiative for The Bahamas to become the ‘Center of Innovation for the Caribbean’ and for Grand Bahama to become the ‘Center for Sustainability’.”

Already looking to the future, CMG has expansion plans which include the construction of a dedicated quayside for vessels and extending their operation across a 16-acre plot of land. The expansion will substantially increase their processing capacity and allow for processing of other waste streams from vessels, including most solid and liquid wastes, into cleaner, sustainable alternative fuels, suitable for the modern needs of shipping.

“This new MARPOL facility will process up to 200,000 m3 of liquid waste generated via the normal operation of ships that visit The Bahamas, providing significant environmental and health benefits to the region,” commented Simon Dent, Head of Blue Investment for Mirova. “This will be of particular benefit to those that depend on ocean-related activities, both in The Bahamas and throughout the rest of the wider Caribbean, by helping to reduce the risk of improper disposal of marine waste and pollutants into the ocean.”

The CMG facility sits adjacent to the Grand Bahama Shipyard that has just announced a $600 million expansion. The opening of the company times perfectly with this expansion and will allow the facility to add to the already impressive shipping industry on the island.“As we compete on a global scale in the evolving landscape of modern shipping and energy efficiency, this facility positions Grand Bahama at the forefront of sustainable practices, reinforcing our role as responsible custodians of the ocean,” noted the President of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Ian Rolle.

“The Clean Marine Group’s investment of over $20 million into Freeport’s maritime infrastructure demonstrates the kind of forward-thinking partnerships that will shape the future of the maritime industry on Grand Bahama and, indeed, throughout The Bahamas. The GBPA remains dedicated to fostering innovative collaborations that contribute to the advancement and sustainability of our vital maritime sector.”

GBPA Director Rupert Hayward, who also runs Blue Action Lab which is actively working on pioneering green solutions said, “Clean Marine’s Marpol facility is an important and necessary function that continues to put Grand Bahama and Freeport Harbour on a sustainable trajectory, where we can compete with the best ports in the world.”

“This progressive waste management technology will provide critical circular economy services to the shipping and cruise industries, as well as the large oil storage facilities that we have on Grand Bahama, to name just a few. These are exciting times as we expand our blue and green economies for the benefit of all Grand Bahamians and the businesses who currently operate here.”

Source: Barefoot News