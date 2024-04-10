Changes Made to Payroll Process to Prevent Late Payments for PS-PEP Participants

In an effort to improve the payroll issues that have impacted PS-PEP participants, this month the Ministry of Labour and the Public Service, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, will introduce changes to the process that are intended to prevent future delays in payments.The payroll structure has been analysed, and a new system is being introduced to provide payroll staff with sufficient time to process the necessary information to ensure that payments are made on time.

Under the new system, participants will still be paid every two weeks. However, time sheets will be collected a week in advance to ensure the timely processing of payments. To facilitate this change, PS-PEP participants will receive payments for two consecutive weeks withthe regularly scheduled payment going out on Friday, 12 April, 2024, followed by an advanced payment on the following week on Friday, 19 April, 2024.

This advanced payment period will pull the payment process a week ahead of its scheduled time to give sufficient lead time for the collection of time sheets one week earlier during the next pay cycle.

Because the payment on the 19th of April will be an advanced payment, participants should note that any issues that would normally affect payment, such as not showing up to work without a permissible reason, will lead to deductions during the next payment period so the government can recover its funds. This will only be necessary in instances when participants engage in behaviours that would normally impact their payments. Those who show up to work as usual will not be affected.

As the Minister responsible for the Public Service, the past issues with payments were of great concern to me, as well as to this administration, as we are aware of the inconvenience caused for our valued PS-PEP participants. We shared your frustration and we committed to driving changes to the process with the objective of facilitating a more efficient and timely payment process.