C.I. Gibson Rattlers at House of Assembly

The Hugh Campbell Basketball Tournament champions, the CI Gibson Rattlers, had the opportunity to visit the House of Assembly recently, earning congratulations from Members of Parliament for their win.

They are pictured outside of Parliament with their coach, Kevin “KJ” Johnson and CI Gibson Principal, Chavez Johnson and other school administrators who joined them to be publicly recognized.

Member of Parliament for Marathon Lisa T. Rahming expressed immense pride that these basketball champions mainly hail from her constituency. To celebrate their Hugh Campbell win, MP Rahming has pledged to treat the entire CI Gibson School to a lunch date, music and prizes, with special gifts for the basketball team, now Hugh Campbell Champions.

The CI Gibson Rattlers claimed the Hugh Campbell trophy in this its 40th year of existence, taking over from the Sunland Baptist Academy Stingers of Grand Bahama, who held the title for the two previous years. Coach Kevin “KJ” Johnson guided his Rattlers team through an intense game and a 75-71 win over the Stingers.

The Rattlers team also took their photo outside Parliament with Minister of Housing and Urban Renewal, Keith Bell, who treated them to lunch of their choice. They were also encouraged by Minister of State Zane Lightbourne.

Source: Felicity Darville