Akhepran Students Become Global Advocates

Happy bunch:: Akhepran International Academy students representing Bahamian youth at the UN Secretariat. AIA Teacher Justin Smith holds the Bahamian flag behind them

Akhepran International Academy (AIA) students had the opportunity to make an impact that will affect their nation and the world when they participated in the 68th annual Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68). A delegation including AIA students and faculty, including President Dr. Jacinta Higgs attended the event, held March 11-22, 2024. Hosted in New York City, CSW68 convened with the theme: “Accelerating the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls by addressing poverty and strengthening institutions and financing with a gender perspective”.

AIA students participated in the CSW68 Youth Forum, held March 15, 16 & 17 at the UN Secretariat. The dynamic engagement of young people in past CSWs led to them being recognized as important partners in advocacy. The meaningful engagement of youth and adolescent activists during CSW68 included: strengthening youth capacities through workshops on the structure of CSW and this year’s priority theme; development of youth and adolescent recommendations in preparation for engaging with the Zero Draft, which include building a common set of positions to influence the broader civil society positions including governments; and overall participation in the Youth Forum during CSW68.

AIA students brought meaningful representation for The Bahamas at the high level event. They shared views, gave ideas, and helped to create strategies that would help young people around the world become better advocates for gender equality.

The in-person Youth Forum hosted 250 youth and adolescent participants. It featured a diverse and international gathering of young individuals. Participants had the opportunity to critically examine the impacts of current socio-economic crises on women and girls and provide their recommendations for strengthening accountability mechanisms, and present a set of commitments for advocating gender-responsive reforms in public institutions.

Source: Felicity Darville

More photo highlights below: