264 Haitian nationals repatriated to Cap-Haitien from Matthew Town

From: Bahamas Information Services

On Wednesday, March 20, two hundred sixty-four (264) Haitian nationals were repatriated from Matthew Town, Inagua, to Cap-Haitien, Haiti onboard the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s HMBS Lawrence Major. The ship departed Matthew Town on Tuesday, March 19, at 7:00 PM, and arrived in Cap-Haitien at 8:00 AM yesterday. In this repatriation exercise, nineteen immigration officers were involved under the guidance of Assistant Director Peter Joseph.

On March 17, a group of forty-nine (49) Haitian nationals and one (1) Dominican national were turned over to the immigration Enforcement Unit by RBDF’s HMBS Rolly Gray. The migrants were apprehended during a routine patrol in the territorial waters of The Bahamas. On March 15, a joint operation was carried out by immigration officials and the RBDF in southwestern New Providence, particularly in the vicinity of Cowpen Road. During this operation, forty-three (43) Haitian nationals were apprehended. The individuals were detained and taken tothe Carmichael Road Detention Centre for processing.

It is important to remind the public that the Department is committed to effectively coordinating efforts with other law enforcement agencies and international stakeholders to ensure compliance with the Statute Laws of The Bahamas. For further information, you may visit our website at http://www.immigration.gov.bs or call our hotline anonymously at 1-242-502-0574.

