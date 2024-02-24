Ziggy Marley, Bounty Killer, Buju Banton Tribute Peter Morgan Following His Death

The reggae community is mourning the death of one of the most beloved voices in the space, Peter Morgan, the lead singer of Grammy-winning band Morgan Heritage. Peter, also known as Peetah Morgan, passed away on Sunday, February 25, 2024, his family confirmed in a statement.

Several artists including Ziggy Marley, Bounty Killer, Buju Banton, I-Octane, and Tarrus Riley are paying tribute to Peetah Morgan, whose cause of death has not been revealed. Sources told Urban Islandz on Sunday that the Morgan family is still struggling to come to grips with the singer’s death, which arrived two years after their father, Denroy Morgan, passed away at age 76.

In a message shared on Instagram, Ziggy Marley wrote, “Really saddened to hear the news today family Peetah move on from this sphere. Sending all our love and condolences to @morganheritage and family. Our community will miss him bad bad bad. JAH know. JAH love @peetahmusic.”

Bounty Killer wrote, “Jah jah know bro no words can explain @grampsmorgan @morganheritage and the whole Morgan Family my deepest condolences.

Buju Banton reflect on meeting Morgan Heritage for the first time 25 years ago in New York. Gargamel says he was completely blown away by the group’s sound and worth ethic and thus developed a close friendship with the members ever since.

“Over twenty five years ago, I was invited to listen to a new group on the horizon,” Buju shared. “I was in NY. I went to a place called Bushwick, Brooklyn to listen to this set of new musicians/artists. I was completely in love with the sound, the work ethic and the good vibe I felt. That day, I immediately added them to my European tour dates and would go on to bring that sound to the world with the help of Penthouse’s Donovan Germain. We have always kept it honest with all we have done for our people and people of the world by extension. I spent the last two weeks of your life with you, working on a very special project only to wake up today learning you took a short cut Peter. I am so saddened by this sudden turn of events. You are totally a reggae music superstar who gave from where our father said we should, our hearts. All those memories, all that laughter, all those tours. I am going to miss you Peter and I will comfort myself with this thought. You cannot come to us but we must come to where you are. Until then Peter, I love you. The brother I never had.”

Singer I-Octane shared a photo of himself and Peetah Morgan, writing, “This one is a sad one but God knows best… JAH JAH… I just want to take the time out to say condolences to the family @morganheritage R.I.P @peetahmusic Rest In Zion King Plus thanks fi all the good work you’ve done while you was with us KING.”

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, remembers Morgan as an exceptionally talented singer whose music has touched the lives of many Jamaicans. “My heart is heavy to learn of the passing of Peetah Morgan of the world renowned Morgan Heritage,” PM Holness wrote. “I send my deep condolences to the Morgan family as they grieve this tremendous loss which is also a colossal loss for Jamaica and for Reggae Music. Our country is grateful for his life and contribution and the sharing of his exceptional musical talent which touched each of us. I pray for the family’s peace and comfort during this unimaginably difficult time.”

Government minister Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange expressed her shock at the news of Peetah Morgan’s passing. “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the passing today of Peter “Peetah” Morgan, lead singer of Morgan Heritage,” she wrote. “It was not so long ago in 2022 that I was assisting with funeral arrangements for his father Denroy Morgan and now to lose Peetah who was only 47, it’s really heartbreaking. My sincerest condolences to his wife Marie, the other members of Morgan Heritage Group and other siblings, the rest of the family, relatives, friends and to the music fraternity here in Jamaica and abroad.”

Singer Tarrus Riley wrote, “Only Jah Knw Jah Alone Knw.”