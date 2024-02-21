Top Bahamian Chefs to serve up Bahamian Far At Florida’s Largest Food Festival

Bahamian Celebrity Chef Simeon Hall Jr. and his all-Bahamian culinary team are gearing up to showcase the rich flavours of The Bahamas at one of Florida’s largest and most prestigious food festivals—the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF). This star-studded culinary event boasts an impressive lineup of celebrity chefs and culinary professionals, including renowned sommeliers, culinaryartisans, and food influencers from around the world.

Attracting thousands of festival-goers, up to 65,000 annually, this event has evolved into a must-attend on the culinary calendar for food enthusiasts in South Florida and beyond. The highly-anticipated event is scheduled for February 22nd to 25th, 2024, in Miami, Florida.

Chef Hall’s culinary team comprises some of the top chefs and culinary professionals in the country: Chef George Roberts Jr., Chef Tyla T. Collymore, Chef Alpheus J. Ramsey Jr. and Eldoray Ferguson, who is a trained Butler and will lend his hospitality expertise at the event.

Chef Hall and his team are preparing to serve attendees at the festival’s Goya Grand Tasting event a signature menu item from his upcoming restaurant, Preacher’s Kid. The featured dish, called the ‘Hamwich,’ reimagines the classic native sandwich, the ‘Slam Bam,’ with succulent rotisserie ham, quick pickles, and beer mustard, all nestled within a pillowy island brioche bun. Chef Hall notes that The Bahamas’ invitation to participate in SOBEWFF represents a significant stride forward for Bahamian cuisine and aligns with his mission to champion the promotion of his beloved culture – especially its food – to the world.

“For various reasons, it’s fair to say that Florida, in particular Miami, feels like the 701st island of The Bahamas. We share a reciprocal relationship—just as we go there, they come here. To be showcased at this event seems to be a natural gastronomic progression. Despite the logistical challenges, it is incredibly important that The Bahamas showcases our food culture, which I believe goes beyond our beautifulbeaches and radiant sun, he remarked.

Hall also emphasized the importance of Bahamian chefs and culinary professionals exploring international promotional opportunities and establishing contacts abroad in an effort to strengthen their personal brands while simultaneously presenting The Bahamas not merely as a vacation spot but as a culinary destination.

“Every chef has the opportunity to establish connections with their patrons, colleagues, and fellow culinary professionals. Throughout my career, I’ve been fortunate to build relationships with esteemed individuals in the culinary world, individuals whom I admire and who have played a pivotal role in opening doors for both myself as a chef and for representing my country,” said Hall He added: One notable connection was with Christian Fombrun, a former executive at SOBEWFF, with whom I collaborated twice on The Caribbean Cookout Show. Christian introduced me to the talent coordinator at the festival. Following this introduction, my team and I submitted my recent work alongwith my press kit, which ultimately qualified us to participate in this year’s festival.

The late Dianne Gibson, with the support of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, coordinated a team of Bahamian chefs to participate in SOBEWFF prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chef Tyla T. Collymore, one of the chefs featured on Chef Hall’s team spoke of the significance ofparticipating in SOBEWFF, expressing that it is an excellent way to “connect with chefs, food enthusiasts, and industry professionals on the international stage, “ said the Chief Executive Officer of The Pastry Parlour.

She continued: “This experience is about representation and recognition. It’s about showcasing the talent, creativity, and ingenuity of Bahamian chefs and cooks who often don’t receive the spotlight they deserve. By participating in events like the SOBEWFF, we can highlight Bahamian food culture and inspire a new generation of chefs and food enthusiasts to explore and appreciate our culinary heritage.”Collymore coordinated the travel and transportation for the SOBEWFF trip and is the only female chef onthe culinary team.

Sysco Bahamas and Chef Simeon Hall’s Preacher’s Kid proudly sponsor The Bahamas’ participation in the festival, with the additional support of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism as the lead sponsor.