Story – Book Release by Richard C. Demeritte

Richard C. Demeritte, former Auditor General of The Bahamas and High Commissioner to Great Britain, has bared his soul in his most recent work, “This Is My Story: The Life and Journey of Dr. Richard C. Demeritte”.

Dr. Demeritte’s story will inspire others to achieve greatness in their own lives. His biography traces his remarkable ascent through life,encompassing civic and sports interests, national service, and a distinguished career in accountancy and diplomacy. Despite humblebeginnings, Mr. Demeritte rose to become an internationally recognized figure with a professional life marked by dedication, service, andexcellence.

St. James Road, next to Kemp Road and across from Balls Alley, would become the stomping grounds of one of the country’s most notableprofessionals in accounting. Richard Demeritte was the only male child and the youngest of four siblings. However, that did not stop his mother, a woman from Kemps Bay Andros, from placing her son in a leadership position in the family. He was in charge of all social activities that he and his sisters would attend; so, he learned early how to be responsible, protective, and accountable. His father’s tailor shop would become the gathering ground for many in the community, giving the young Richard the opportunity to sit at the feet of elders and soak in their wisdom.

Although St. James Road and its community were small, Dr. Demeritte and his siblings had broad perspectives of the world. They had the opportunity to travel extensively to the USA with their parents.

“This gave us a great opportunity to gain travel experience and knowledge of another country and environment at an early age,” he recalls.

In 1958, he had the opportunity to travel to London, England to attend the Boys Brigade Jamboree.

“This gave me a global exposure and experience that removed the constraints of community perspective to a world perspective of knowledge that would transcend in numerous sectors of my life experience that consciously rewired my thought process,” he said.“This was in the late 1950’s when the average young black boy lived within his state as a crutch that says ‘my environment is what I am’. I later understood that my father and mother were molding me to say, ‘I am what I make myself’. It is an indwelling philosophy that kept my feet moving and wanting to become more positive of what my environment was not showing me.”

“This is My Story” will help the reader to understand his mindset while developing their own in order to achieve new levels in their lives, once perceived as unattainable.

The narrative takes readers on a multifaceted journey, from the embryonic years that shaped Dr. Demeritte to his notable contributions in civic and sports arenas. It unveils his dedicated service to his country within the civil arm and diplomatic corps, providing a unique perspective on the noble accountancy profession that has become synonymous with his name.

As a distinguished professional and public servant, Dr. Demeritte’s biography reflects not only a storied career but also the essence of a manwhose impact reaches far beyond the pages of this compelling narrative.

