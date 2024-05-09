Shanty Dwellings On Spanish Wells Demolished

Demolition of unregulated communities or shanty towns was conducted on the island of Eleuthera this week. Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs, the Hon. Clay Sweeting commented on the exercise outside of the House Of Assembly on Wednesday.

He said, “the task was to demolish around fifty homes, some structures also some stores as well. Today would be day 2 where they already started. It went without incident for the most part they didn’t have any issues and they’ll continue demolition today excluding homes that had permits. If the homes were build larger than what the permits approved then the excess had to be removed.”

The Minister said when the work in Eleuthera is complete the task force will return to New Providence.