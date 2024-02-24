Popcaan Connects With His Brother Natebandz In “Warrior” Video

Popcaan and Natebandz show us that music runs in the family. The Unruly Boss links up with his younger brother in the new video “Warrior.”

The St. Thomas native has been relatively quiet on the music front since the start of the year, but rest assured that he is working on his next body of work and prepping for the London staging of Unruly Fest. Popcaan has no doubt built a solid legacy for himself in dancehall and has cemented himself as one of the greatest Jamaican artists of our generation.

In passing on the baton, Popcaan taps his brother Natebandz, better known as Nate, for a new collaboration, “Warrior.” The gritty celebratory track was produced by Unruly Entertainment.

“Tell them say we a warrior / Me nuh know nuh bwoy mi fear / Me nuh know nuh bwoy mi fear / Wah do some loose man who them a prove pon / Mi send a juvenile go buss him head fi two grand (now) / The 45 gold shine like mi Cuban,” Popcaan deejays. Nate chimed in, “Killas from capture killas from Jewels land / Mi use the Draco and guh tear them up like coupon.”

The LCRJ Media-directed cut saw Poppy and Nate outside in the trenches with their crew with the night sky piercing down on them. The Unruly Boss and Nate sport red jackets that complement their Unruly chains while being surrounded by motorcycles.

Fans have been reacting to the song with positive reviews, with some folks praising Popcaan for helping to push his brother’s musical career. “This is a good look a lot of credit to Popcaan for doing a song with Nate and you can tell Nate going places talented youth,” one fan said.