Options Available For Women Unable To Care For Children

Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, the Hon. Myles Laroda spoke with members of the media outside of the House Of Assembly on Wednesday about the options available to women who cannot care for their children.

He said, “I could tell you of adoptions. I could tell you of foster homes that I am personally aware of involving children who, the mother had the baby at the hospital and just never returned. And I know of at least two situations where the child has been placed in very loving homes. And so my advice to young ladies out there if they feel that they’re in a difficult situation, especially as it concerns the welfare and maintenance of their children, that the government provide assistance, they provide homes, there are wards of the state.”

Laroda’s comments came days after a fetus was discovered in the bathroom of a Rubis service station on Gladstone Road. A 24 year old woman is currently in hospital under police guard in connection with that incident.

The Social Services Minister said his ministry will also investigate the matter. “First to determine the mother of the child. I spoke with the Director a few minutes ago and she promised to give me an update with the individual who will be conducting the social services side of the investigation.”

Laroda said he could not speak to anything else because of the ongoing police investigation.