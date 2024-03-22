Acting Prime Minister, the Hon. Chester Cooper and Minister of National Security, the Hon. Wayne Munroe both attended the opening of the Northern Caribbean Security Summit held on Thursday at the British Colonial Hotel.

While addressing the gathering Munroe spoke about cooperation between stakeholder nations to protect citizens. He said, “discuss ways to break the financial backbone of criminal networks, disrupt and dismantle illicit trafficking networks and deliver unrecoverable blows to the transnational criminal groups. All nations present have felt the affect of illicit firearms and drug trafficking on our respective citizens. More disturbing are the impacts on youth violence and while there are some gaps in the system, there is compelling evidence that there is a relationship between drugs, firearms and juvenile violence.”

The keynote address at the ceremony was delivered by the Acting Prime Minister. In his remarks Cooper said, “the quest for safety and security in the 21st century remains an overarching concern for all member states present here today. Without a doubt, we all face an array of urgent, diverse and complex security challenges. The agenda as presented reflects the interconnectivity and the commonality that all of the safety and security threats present in member states. Consequently all of the identified threats to be discussed over the next two days are indeed borderless. Thus, they cannot and will not be resolved by any one country.”

The theme of this year’s summit is ‘Advancing Today’s Security Strategies For A Safer Tomorrow’.