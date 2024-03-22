New Palm Sunday Tradition At New Covenant Baptist

In addition to the traditional Palm Sunday march around the church building, New Covenant Baptist Church has added a depiction of the stations of the cross.

Senior Pastor, Trajean Jadorette spoke with ZNS News about the new addition. He said, “traditionally you find this in Anglican churches and also in Baptist churches but New Covenant Baptist Church we have a whole lot of former Anglicans, former Catholics and this is now a part of what we do here at New Covenant Baptist Church.”

The Senior Pastor added, “New Covenant Baptist Church has always been an out layer. A church thinking out of the box and this is an expression of that today.”

According to Jadorette the event was well attended by younger parishioners which is important because they traditions are passed on from generation to generation. “We don’t wait until these children are adults but we want them to be a part of it very early so that they have an appreciation for the work of the cross.”