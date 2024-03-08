Message from the Hon. Myles K. LaRoda, M.P. Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting On The Occassion of Women’s Day 2024

State Minister Hon. Myles LaRoda

I salute the women of The Bahamas on the occasion of International Women’s Day, which is being observed worldwide on March 8th. International Women’s Day has been observed since the early 1900’s. This globally recognized day provides an opportunity for advocacy, tohighlight women’s achievements and challenges and to raise awareness about issues that concern women. Some of the vexing issues that continue to plague our women and girls are negative gender stereotyping and gender-based violence.

The theme for this year’s observance, “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress”, is a call for action. In The Bahamas, women have excelled in many spheres, including: medicine, science, sports, environment, non-traditional male dominated areas and academics. Investment in education and training is key to advancing women. Research has shown that investment in women, and more specifically women’s education, has a number of positive effects on women and on their children and family members. Investment in women brings about improved quality of life and fights poverty.

During the Sixty-Eighth Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68), which will be held from 11 to 22 March 2024 at the United Nations, countries from around the world will gather in New York to discuss the priority theme: “Accelerating theachievement of gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls by addressing poverty and strengthening institutions and financing with a gender perspective”. I am pleased to lead The Bahamas’ delegation and to have the opportunity to share the country’s experiences invarious arears pertaining to women.

As we celebrate the advancements of women, we remember the important and valuable roles that women play as mothers, wives, sisters, and daughters, among others. Women in The Bahamas are to be commended for their continued contributions to family, community and country.As the Minister with responsibility for women’s affairs, I acknowledge the investments of civil society organizations and the private sector over the years and encourage you to continue to support programmes and initiatives geared towards empowering women and accelerating progress.Happy International Women’s Day and God bless you.

Source: Felicity Darville