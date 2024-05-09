HOA: Judicial Bills

Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis led debate on the Trial By Judge Alone (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill, 2024 and the Supreme Court (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the House Of Assembly on Wednesday.

Both pieces of legislation are aimed at making the handling of cases within the judicial system more efficient. Davis told Parliamentarians, “put simply, too many criminals in our country think they can run out the clock. They are willing to take their chances in a justice system they don’t believe will hold them accountable anytime soon, if ever. Unfortunately, long delays do undermine conviction rates. That is true for multiple reasons, let me give you just one, delays make it harder for prosecutors to prove cases that relay on victims and witnesses as they may be unwilling or unable to provide testimony years after a crime was committed as recollection of events may fade with time.”

The Prime Minister also reasoned that accused persons may prefer a bench trial. “Benefits can include impartiality (for example, in cases where jury bias may be a concern) and more efficient, shorter trials, with time-consuming jury selection and deliberations no longer necessary. Judges experienced at evaluating the evidentiary weight of facts, and applying the law, are frequently able to resolve cases expeditiously.”