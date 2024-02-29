Hitmaka Shares His Experience With ‘Diabolical’ Diddy

It’s unlikely that Hitmaka will ever work with Diddy again after sharing his feelings about the embattled hip hop mogul, whom he called “diabolical.”

In a recent interview, Hitmaka, formerly known as Yung Berg, recalled the moment he became aware of Diddy’s true nature, which seemingly left a sour taste in his mouth. In a sit down with Joe Budden and his podcast team aired on Patreon, the producer recalls a time when Diddy reached out to him to collaborate on his R&B album, The Love Album: Off the Grid, which was released last year.

Hitmaka shares that Diddy had a specific plan for him to work with fellow producer London on Da Track on the album and requested some tracks from him. Although Hitmaka fulfilled this request, Diddy was initially not very open to the ideas.

“I send him a 10 clip, crazy sh*t,” Berg said. “He hit me back like, ‘I want that [Yung] Berg sh*t, stop trying to be me. It sound like you trying to do what I do, ni**a. Send me some different sh*t.’”

Hitmaka says he was quite surprised by Diddy’s request and decided not to pursue any further working relationship with the Bad Boy Records founder.

According to the 38-year-old producer, after his initial demos, he was contacted by the team who analyzed his records and contacted all the individuals he had worked with, ultimately separating him from the situation. He specifically mentioned Jozzy as one of the collaborators on his demos.

“Next thing I know, the n***a deciphered my records and reached out to everybody I collaborated with and dissected me from the situation,” the Chicago native continues. “So he called Cardiak to his house like, ‘You need to be one of The Hitmen.’ Next thing, Eric Bellinger is in the Bahamas with muthaf*ckin’ Puff and they’re singing songs together.”

Hitmaka says he really realized that Diddy was quite diabolical when he had the producer’s tag wiped clean from French Montana’s album They Got Amnesia.

“I was like, ‘Damn, this n***a is really diabolical,’” he said. “So I wasn’t f***ing with him.”

Hitmaka added that his issue with Diddy is not new and could be traced back to the early 2000s when he first had a bad experience with the “I Need A Girl” artist.

Urban Islandz reported that Diddy was hit with a new lawsuit by producer Lil Rod, who also claimed that he worked on Diddy’s Love album and was sexually assaulted and witnessed unpleasant behaviors by the business mogul and other folks around him. Diddy has, however, disputed the claims levied against him in the lawsuit.