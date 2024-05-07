Fire At Great Commission Ministries

A fire erupted at the Great Commission Ministries on Wulff Road over the weekend. The fire was contained to a storage area in the building.

Head of Grand Commission Ministries, Bishop Walter Hanchell described the damage to ZNS News. He said, “we had substantial damages. We had a lot of fire damage. We lost a lot of equipment. We lost freezers, refrigerators and all of our windows jammed, everything that could go wrong went wrong. We didn’t lose the building. The police were able to get inside, the firemen, they got inside, they contained the fire. We are now just rebuilding and we’re trusting God that we’re able to restore, replenish all the food that we lost, get all of the equipment back.”

Bishop Hanchell estimates it will take approximately $30,000 to repair the damage caused by the fire. He said, “we spent thousands of dollars everyday on food and taking care of the poor and so we can raise that easily. The Bahamian people are very compassionate. We know that they will come and bring us some money or bring us some food and we will make sure that these people are fed.”

Donations can be made at the Great Commission Ministries Wulff Road location.

(Photos: Great Commission Ministries/Bishop Hanchell)