BTC Improves Mobile Capacity in Cable Beach Community

BTC is improving its mobile network capacity and is adding a new tower to its network complement. The new tower will be located atop the One Cable Beach development and forms part of the continued proactive network maintenance across the country.

BTC’s Director of Technical Operations, Drexel Woods said, “We continue to monitor all our networks with the view to improve the quality of service for our customers.

The Cable Beach Strip was identified as one of the areas that we should improve our capacity. With the influx of tourists that visit our shores, and locals that reside and do business in this burgeoning area, it was imperative that we improved our mobile capacity. This new tower addition will provide smoother and faster surfing and streaming, and better clarity in voice calls.”

BTC is encouraging residents and business owners in the area that have not upgraded their SIM cards to an LTE SIM card, to visit the nearest BTC location to upgrade.

“As we continue to upgrade the mobile network, you will need to have an LTE SIM card to experience the improvements in service. The upgrades are free of charge, and do not require a wait time.”

BTC continues its “drive tests” across the country and identifies areas for improvement. Last year, the company made many alterations and conducted upgrades to several towers in the network. BTC also erected new towers in the Gladstone Road and Venice Bay communities addressing capacity needs.

Woods is optimistic about upgrades in the Family Islands as well, and has hinted to new developments in two Family Islands. “Our Family Islands are a priority for us, and we are currently evaluating a new solution to provide enhanced mobile and broadband connectivity. The results thus far have shown that we can deliver reliable and faster next generation services. I am eager and excited about this, and I willshare more very soon.”

Source: Indera Collie/BTC