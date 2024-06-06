The Inaugural “We Are Family” 5K Fun/Run/Walk/Push Event by Zonta Club of Nassau Declared a Resounding Success



to start moving. Participants in the Zonta Club of Nassau’s and Departmentof Gender and Family Affairs’ “We are Family” Fun Run Walk Push event prepareto start moving.

The Zonta Club of Nassau has declared its inaugural “We Are Family” 5K Fun/Run/Walk/Push held recently at Montague Foreshore a “great success”. The event, which marked a vibrant celebration of the United Nations International Day of Families, saw enthusiastic participation and support from the community.

With 150 registered participants, including a Zontian from Canada, the event began with an invigorating warm-up session led by Craig Walkine of Outdoor Fitness and a heartfelt prayer by ZCN President Sonia Brown, setting a positive tone for the day. The diverse group of participants embodied the event’s spirit of inclusivity and community, coming together from various backgrounds, including families, work colleagues, and community groups.

After completing the route to Armstrong Street and back, participants had access to vital health information and screening services provided by Latina Cooper of Healthwise. Dr. Wendy Fernander of the Bahamas Psychological Association delivered an impactful presentation on the importance of mental health and the need to eliminate stigma, while dietitian Mrs. Shanishka Bain-Cambridge educated attendees on healthy dietary habits and the sugar content in popular foods.

The event also featured an informative session by the Securities Commission, highlighting their regulatory role and contributing to the day’s educational component. Local participant Prescott McPhee said he came out because a Zontian friend invited him. “I thought it was a really good event. Zonta did a good job with it, I certainly enjoyed myself and I even won a prize,” he said.

Trish Mongeon, from the Zonta Club of Hamilton 1, Ontario, Canada also participated while vacationing in Nassau and said friendship in Zonta extends far beyond her own club. “I was so pleased to join the members of the Zonta Club of Nassau. This was not only a fun event but raised awareness of Zonta and the great things this club does to support the local community. Great job. Looking forward to the next one,” she said.

Zonta Club of Nassau President, Sonia Brown, expressed her delight with the event’s success, noting, “The turnout and enthusiasm from participants and partners have exceeded our expectations. We are grateful for the community’s support, which will significantly benefit our programs aimed at building a better world for women and girls.”

Proceeds from the event will support various Zonta initiatives, including the PACE Foundation, Bahamas AIDS Foundation, the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence, and programs for the Aquinas Z Club and the University of The Bahamas Golden Z Club.

The event’s theme, “Families and Climate Change,” was timely, addressing the profound impacts of environmental sustainability on family units, particularly women and girls. It reinforced the mission of the Department of Gender and Family Affairs to foster strong, healthy families across the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

Brown further highlighted the collaborative efforts that made the event possible, thanking sponsors such as the Department of Gender and Family Affairs in the Ministry of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, and numerous corporate partners including Graphite Engineering, Securities Commission of The Bahamas, Sun Oil, Fidelity Bank, J S Johnson, McDonald’s, Providence Advisors, First Care Medical Plan, FT Consultants, Tropical Exterminators, Private Trust Corporation, Bron, Bahamas@Sunrise, Atlantis, Super Value,Azaleta & Co., Aliv, and Dairy Queen.

Participants eagerly competed for exciting prizes, including trophies and other rewards and the grand prize, a getaway package for a 4-day, 3-night stay at the Royal Towers, Atlantis, added an extra layer of excitement.

“The Zonta Club of Nassau extends heartfelt thanks to all participants, volunteers, and sponsors for their invaluable contributions to making the “We Are Family” event a remarkable success. This event was more than a physical activity; it was a celebration of community, health, and unity, underscoring the importance of strong family bonds in creating a resilient society,” said Mrs. Brown.

For more information about upcoming ZCN events, initiatives and partnership opportunities, please contact Sonia Brown at 357-4724/807-3021, email [email protected] or [email protected].

