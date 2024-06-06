Prime Minister participates in Labour Day March

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis and Mrs. Ann Marie Davis participated in the 2024 Randol Fawkes Labour Day Parade, along with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper and Mrs. Cecilia Cooper, and Minister of Labour and the Public Service the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle.

Other ministers of the government joined them in observing Labour Day in the centre of downtown, and at a commemoration in the gardens of Zion Baptist Church for those ladies who lost their lives in a Labour Day Parade occurrence years ago: doves were released in their memory.

Confetti graced a segment of the Prime Minister’s walk, as his birthday was celebrated in Rawson Square.

From: Bahamas Information Services