P.M Davis welcomes Grenada’s Prime Minister to The Bahamas and to the House of Assembly

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 welcomed to The Bahamas and to the House of Assembly the Prime Minister of Grenada the Hon. Dickon Mitchell. Prime Minister Mitchell is also Grenada’s Minister of Infrastructure and Physical Development, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation and Transportation. Accompanying Prime Minister Mitchell was his Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development the Hon. Joseph Andall.

More Photo Highlights Below: