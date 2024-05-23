Barretarre Poised For Growth

Minister of Tourism, Investment and Aviation and Member of Parliament for Exuma and Ragged Island, the Hon. Chester Cooper attended the 39th Annual Barretarre Regatta and Homecoming over the weekend.

Cooper told attendees not only is Barretarre the city by the sea but it is the gateway to the economy of the Exuma Cays. He also said, “it felt so good driving on your smooth roads coming here today and I’m delighted to tell you that after many decades you’ve got running water almost here as well, that excites me. It’s good to hear about your community center coming. I expect that there will be a police station there as well. And I ga talk some and I ga keep some but I will tell you that there’s great economic activity coming here very soon, more than just lip service. I’m excited that some things about to happen here real soon and then by the time we come next year, the playground you’ve been talking about, I’m extremely confident, I have reason to believe that we’re going to see that happen before the 40th Barretarre Regatta.”

The tourism minister said he believes Exuma hosts more regattas than any other island and that it continues to be the sailing capital of The Bahamas.