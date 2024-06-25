Maritime Training Vessel Empire State VII Makes Historic Port of Nassau Visit

Empire State VII, the National Security Multi-Mission Vessel and training ship, made Nassau the first foreign port of call in its history last week

Empire State VII, the National Security Multi-Mission Vessel and training ship, made Nassau the first foreign port of call in its history, with eight Bahamian maritime cadets on board.

Captain Morgan McManus SUNY Class of 1992, Master, Empire State VII, brought the ship to Nassau Harbour with a crew of cadets on board for the inaugural voyage. The ship was open to the public on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 for the general public to board and tour the ship. Young Bahamians had the opportunity to see a maritime training vessel up close, interact with cadets, and ask questions that may help in their decision-making about tertiary education and professional career choices.

The venture was made possible thanks to a joint venture between the Organization of Black Maritime Graduates (OBMG) and the State University of New York (SUNY) Maritime College Alumni Association. The OBMG is the oldest organization dedicated to providing educational opportunities for underserved and underrepresented engineers and mariners.

Minister of Energy and Transport, Hon. Jobeth Coleby Davis, toured the Empire State VII on Thursday, June 20 during a special reception held before the ship’s departure. She had the opportunity to meet the Bahamian cadets on board, as well as one of their teachers (deputy commandant) Lieutenant Commander La’Quey Smith, a Bahamian female born in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

The well-disciplined and knowledgeable cadets shared their experience with Minister Coleby-Davis, who encouraged them in their pursuits. During the ceremony, she noted the importance of the maritime industry to The Bahamas, which has the eighth largest ship registry in the world. Freeport, she added, is one of the largest registries globally for passenger ships and gas carriers.

“Make the best of this significant opportunity,” Minister Coleby-Davis told the cadets.

“The world awaits your contribution. In times of doubt, remember that a smooth sea never made a good sailor.”

Connor Pascale, a Lieutenant of the United States Coast Guard attached to the American Embassy in Nassau, told the cadets that they are “doing the right thing”; they took the road less traveled and face a bright future in the maritime industry. He noted that the United States and the Bahamas has a long history of cooperation.

The event was held under the patronage of Captain Robert Cook, OBMG’s president. Guests were welcomed by Pat Norman of SUNY Maritime College. Captain Cook shared that his 1979 classmate, Bahamian Donald Archer Jr., became his lifelong friend, and his bonds with the country go deep, as he also married a Bahamian. He called the visit of the maritime training vessel Empire State VII “the culmination of a dream come true”. For the past 30 years, he has worked with his Bahamian SUNY alumni friends to ensure that Bahamians were provided opportunities to study at SUNY, many of them making great strides in the industry. His classmate Clayton Curtis of the Bahamas Maritime Training Centre was also on hand to witness the historic event. Their hopes for the eight cadets on board and those to come in the future are bright, noting that 90% of all cargo in the world is transported by ship.

Archer events assisted in hosting the historic ceremony, which also featured a riveting Junkanoo performance by Elite Cultural Entertainment.

The Organization of Black Maritime Graduates sponsors, supports, and hosts numerous student and professional participation at industry events every year. Participation at these events help develop relationships that often result in job placements and industry collaborations. These industry and educational partnerships are designed to increase under-represented participation in the engineering and maritime professions. For more information, visit www.obmg.org.

Source: Felicity Darville

More Photo Highlights Below:

Dillard Thomas, 1/C (first-year cadet) and Julez Seymour 2/C (second-year cadet) graduate of Lucayan International School, are attending the SUNY Maritime College and made the historic voyage on the Empire State VIISecond-year maritime cadet Worley is among eight Bahamian cadets who made the historic voyage on the maritime training vessel Empire State VII to Nassau, its first-ever foreign port of callCaptain Morgan McManus, Master of the maritime training vessel Empire State VII (left) with Captain Robert Cook, President of the Organization of Black Maritime Graduates Minister of Energy and Transport Hon. Jobeth Coleby-Davis, center, with maritime cadets and officers on board the National Security Multi-Mission Vessel and training ship, Empire State VII(left to right) Lieutenant Commander La’Quey Smith, SUNY Maritime College, Minister of Energy and Transport Hon. Jobeth Coleby-Davis, and maritime cadet Dean, one of eight Bahamians studying on board the Empire State VII

