Vybz Kartel Urgently In Need Of Surgery, Dancehall Artist Gravely Ill

Vybz Kartel’s life hangs in the balance as reports say his health is deteriorating rapidly behind bars.

The dancehall mogul has spent over a decade in a Jamaican prison along with his three co-defendants. The men were charged and previously convicted with the murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams, whose body was never found. In the latest development of the ongoing case, the Privy Council in the UK overturned the men’s convictions making them innocent in the eyes of the law again. Even so, Vybz Kartel, whose legal moniker is Adidja Palmer, has remained behind bars in deplorable conditions, according to his lawyer, Isat Buchanan.

King Charles signed off on the decision to quash the murder conviction and make the Jamaican government liable to cover legal fees in an order dated April 10, 2024. The decision by the Privy Council caused the case to be sent back to the Court of Appeal in Jamaica who is slated to convene on June 10 to decide if a retrial will be ordered or if Kartel and his co-accused will be released from prison.

Vybz Kartel and Likkle Vybz during 2023 visit behind bars

Meanwhile, according to Fox 5 NY, the family of the international dancehall star warns that his life is at risk every day that he stays incarcerated in the “inhumane” conditions of the Jamaican prison in which he is currently held. The recommendation from his private physician, which was obtained by the news network, cited Graves’ disease, a critical heart condition, and thyroid disease as serious health challenges that the deejay is currently battling. According to the report of Dr. Karen Phillips, M.D., from March 29, 2024, Palmer’s lab results showed a 20% decline in heart health since the echo in June 2023 and indicated a decrease in global wall function to a dangerous 37%.

“It does indicate that Mr. Palmer is developing heart failure which may lead to a heart attack,” Dr. Phillips wrote. She added that the results being less than 40% “might be evidence of a patient getting closer to the possible risk of a heart failure or cardiomyopathy.” Dr. Phillips, a Consultant Physician and Endocrinologist, is the President of the Association of Consultant Physicians of Jamaica and has been Vybz Kartel’s private physician for eight years. In a sworn court medical affidavit, she says the incarcerated dancehall star’s health conditions have not shown improvement and could be fatal if he does not get surgery as soon as possible.

Fox NY spoke with Vybz Kartel’s oldest son about his dad’s medical condition in a new interview. “It’s not looking great, and the condition, I can definitely say it’s getting worse,” said the 21-year-old who goes by the stage name Likkle Vybz. “The best thing we can do is just pray and be strong.”

Isat Buchanan, attorney-at-law, says Kartel’s medical team is very concerned. The lawyer likened the deejay’s cell to a brick oven and blasted the overall conditions of the prison. “He’s in a cell, and if you can picture a brick oven, because that’s how those cells are built, the ventilation is next to none,” he said. While there has been some improvement as the prison did upgrade from buckets to functional toilets, Buchanan says they still have a long way to go to bring the prison up to standard and get the incarcerated deejay to live in “human conditions.”

Vybz Kartel’s declining health is gravely concerning to his family, friends, medical team, representation, and of course, his supporters. Urban Islandz will continue to follow this story and report any developments.

