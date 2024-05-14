The National Commission for Persons with Disabilities announces ‘An Evening of Inspiration and Motivation Celebrating Mothers’

The National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD) held a press conference to announce ‘An Evening of Inspiration and Motivation Celebrating Mothers’ under the patronage of Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, spouse of the Prime Minister, at the Myles Munroe Diplomat Centre, Sunday, May 19, 2024 beginning at 5:00 p.m. — to assist the work of the NCPD. The event will be one of several planned in order to benefit persons with disabilities. Pictured at the press conference, standing from left: Musician Alexander Hepburn; Musician Alia Coley; Kendrick Rolle of Bahamas Coalition of Advocates for Disability Awareness and Services; Chairperson of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities Nalini Bethel; and National Commission for Persons with Disabilities Volunteer Ann Higgins. Also in attendance, seated left is Whitney Adderley of the Delegation for the Blind Community.

From: Bahamas Information Services