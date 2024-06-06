Skillibeng Urged Airport Thieves To Return Stolen Jewelry

Dancehall artist Skillibeng is alleging that his expensive jewelry was stolen by airport staff at the Norman Manley International Airport on Thursday, and he called for the alleged perpetrator to return the jewelry.

In a post on his Instagram account, Skillibeng said jewelry worth U$100,000 was taken from his luggage while traveling out of the island.

“The person weh tek out mi 100kusd wuth a jewelry a NMIA @nmia_airport before it go pan d Airplandm me and save yuhself,” the artist wrote in a graphic posted to his Instagram feed along with a phone number.

“Limited timeframe. Everybody on duty knows who was responsible for searching the bags so don’t make this hard,” the artist urged. He also captioned the post, “who would you trouble trouble?”

The artist also posted what appears to be a luxury jewelry carrier, a small suitcase with velvet interiors. Many of the compartments were empty, and only a red watch was left in the case.

The artist did not provide more details about the jewelry. The Norman Manley airport account has not acknowledged Skillibeng’s accusation. However, the allegation has caused a stir as fans of the artist bombarded the comment section of NMIA posts.

“Unuh really a try trouble esyde?” one fan wrote. “No one cares give the man him jewelry,” another person wrote. “Unu better put unu paychecks together n mek the man get back him things, cz sh’ ain’t fair,” one person added.

It’s unclear if the artist has reported the missing jewelry to the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Skillibeng is well-known for his international track “Crocodile Teeth,” which became his official cross-over track. The dancehall artist is signed to RCA Records.

