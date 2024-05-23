The Ministry of Health & Wellness in conjunction with the Disaster Reconstruction Authority held its second annual Disaster Management Unit Expo on the grounds of the Ministry of Health on Friday, May 17, 2024. In attendance at the opening were: Minister of Health and Wellness the Hon. Michael Darville; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Disaster Risk Management Marcellus Taylor; and Acting Director of Public Health Dr. Phillip Swann. The Social Services department was also represented. Minister Darville officially opened the expo, expressing gratitude and appreciation for the various groups that showcased their services and endeavoured to be in constant readiness for any emergency or disaster.

From: Bahamas Information Services