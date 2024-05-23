Industrial Unrest Brewing

Members of the Airport, Airline and Allied Workers Union (AAAWU), led by President, Jewel Fountain, held a demonstration on Wednesday to voice their concerns about outstanding issues with Bahamasair and Nassau Flight Services.

Fountain told ZNS News, “there are a myriad of issues with both companies. Shortage of staff is the major issue. There is a shortage of equipment and their are some differences in benefits that will impact our members.”

The Union President further explained, ” Bahamasair has a pension fund that is sixty plus million dollars. Nassau Flight Service pension fund is a six million dollar fund. We do our audits at Bahamasair every year and at the end of that year there is profit sharing.”

Fountain also mentioned an ongoing issue “where flight attendants completed the initial training but they’re still home because they cannot be checked out on these aircrafts.”

The union intends to take their grievances to the Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper as well as Prime Minister Davis.