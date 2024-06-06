Immigration Revenue Increase

Minister of Immigration and National Insurance, the Hon. Alfred Sears revealed that immigration generated revenue has increased while contributing to the 2024-2025 budget debate in the House Of Assembly last week.

Sears told Parliamentarians, “the amount of revenue collected by the Department of Immigration from the 1st July, 2023 up to the 31st of May, 2024 amounted to $108,880,000. this is up to May and we still have all of June to go.”

The 2022 annual report of the Department of Immigration reported total revenue of immigration fees, naturalization, permanent residence and work permit fees at approximately $105,404,193.00.