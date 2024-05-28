ZNS Radio 88th Anniversary Church Service

The management and staff of the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas attended a service of thanksgiving at Pilgrim Baptist Temple on Sunday to commemorate the 88th anniversary of ZNS Radio.

Among the attendees were the Executive Chairman, Picewell Forbes and Deputy Chairman, Athama Bowe.

Mr. Bowe shared what ZNS Radio meant during his childhood. “Well I’m a out island boy, not even a Family Island boy. So I was able to see the transition from people sending messages to their family members in the out islands through ZNS. People use to run from the field to run to their radio to hear ZNS, to find out who dead, who sick, to hear someone in the hospital sending out messages,” he said.

While acknowledging that the show must go on, Senior Director of Radio, Deon Morris recalled the day a colleague passed away shortly after leaving the air. “Eight years ago, on this very day, we were celebrating our 80th anniversary and Scott Richards, one of our former announcers just got off the air at 6 am, left the Corporation and his body was found at Bonefish Pond, dead. Our reporters were on the scene and giving that news to the nation. We had to give that news and our anniversary services had to be scaled back. So we remember all of our fallen colleagues.”

Also remembering fallen colleagues, Assistant General Manager Of Radio, Brent Archer said, “those that we have lost physically, we’ve gained from their experience and being with those people. Many of those people have loaned to us tremendous gifts those have impacted us individually, as a Corporation and as a radio department.”

Radio Bahamas began in 1936.