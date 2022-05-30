ZNS Celebrates 86th Anniversary with Church Service

(Photo/Athama Bowe)



NASSAU, The Bahamas — Officials of the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas (ZNS) celebrated 86 years of service to the community with attendance, Sunday morning, May 29, 2022 at Faith United Missionary Baptist Church, Baillou Hill Road, South. Senior Pastor, Rev. Dr. William Thompson and Minister of State for the Public Service, the Hon. Pia Glover Rolle who addressed the congregation are pictured with ZNS directors and executives — including Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas Chairman Picewell Forbes, Director Athama Bowe, General Manager Kayleaser Deveaux-Isaacs, and Assistant General Manager/Radio Brett Archer — as well as church officials and congregation.

