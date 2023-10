The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Veteran journalists and broadcasters from the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas received honours at the 2023 National Honours Investiture Ceremony held on the grounds at Government House. Among those honoured were Debbie Bartlett, Dr. Yvette Stuart, Kirk Smith, Mike Smith, Basil Dean and Spence Finlayson. Receiving awards posthumously were Al Dillette, Anthony Marshall and Jeff […]